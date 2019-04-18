Towson Hillel Celebrating 21 Years with May Festival

Turning 21 is certainly a watershed moment for most young people, especially college students. And the landmark year is no different for the Towson Hillel, which turns 21 this year and is planning a big on-campus birthday bash and annual fundraiser on Towsontown Field for May 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Towson Hillel serves Towson University’s Jewish community, which is approximately 10 percent of the university’s student body. The Hillel is inviting students, staff, families, friends, alumni and the larger community to help celebrate. The event features two local bands, many of whose members are Towson alumni. There will be kosher food for purchase, a beer garden, a children’s area, sponsor and organization booths and more. Admission is free for current TU students and children 12 and under, while general admission is $18.

“We hope through this fundraiser, our collective community will not only have a ‘rocking’ day, but will also learn about the growth, impact and wide-reaching work that Towson Hillel is doing,” said Towson Hillel executive director Lisa Bodziner.

Upcoming events at Towson Hillel include an April 26 Shabbat dinner with friends and the Hillel’s “Relay for Life” team to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society.

For more information on the Towson Hillel and events, visit towsonhillel.org, facebook.com/Towson.University.Hillel or email lisa@towsonhillel.org.

