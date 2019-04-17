Fashion, Food and Fun

Kappa Guild, Inc. held their spring fashion show and luncheon at the Zamoiski Auditorium at Sinai Hospital on March 31. Proceeds were used to purchase equipment for the pediatric and NICU units of Baltimore hospitals and camps for children with Crohn’s, colitis, diabetes and cancer. Pictured (L-R) are: owner of Taylor Marie’s Fashions Maryann Priddy; Guild co-president Miriam Stern; Sheila Stern; Wilma Samuelson; Guild director of Corporate Engagement Department of Development Kelly Meltzer; Sandra Hess and Betty Davidsohn.