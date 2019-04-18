You Should Know…Stacy Hollander

For Baltimore-native Stacy Hollander, 34, Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School was always the place she wanted to be. “I went to Beth Tfiloh my entire life. And now I work here. I loved it so much I had to come back,” Hollander said.

Now a mom of three and coach to many more, Hollander coaches middle school volleyball and girls junior varsity (JV) basketball at Beth Tfiloh, in addition to managing the athletic programs at the school.

Tell me a little bit about your work. What do you do?

I am the athletic director at Beth Tfiloh, so I am in charge of the athletic program and all the sports teams and the scheduling and the PE classes and I teach and I coach. I also supervise our athletic trainer. I run the Weiner [Basketball] Tournament alongside Cherie Brownstein. So I supervise all of our coaches and staff. I make sure everybody stays first-aid certified. I help with ordering, the equipment and the uniforms. So basically I do all the sports-athletics related things.

For me, I will say, coming back to Beth Tfiloh and being the athletic director, is really like a dream for me. It’s my dream job and I feel so lucky, so fortunate that I’m able to be in this position. I have my family to thank for that and all of their support. I really mean it when I say that Beth Tfiloh is really a special place and the kids here and the students, are extremely wonderful, grateful kids. It’s just a pleasure teaching them, and working with the staff here. It’s really an amazing place. I really want people to know how wonderful Beth Tfiloh is and how lucky I am to be here and get to do what I do; what I love doing.

I understand that you played sports as a kid. What sports did you play?

I did. Growing up I played softball, basketball and soccer but my main sport was basketball.

Do you have a favorite sport?

Yes, I love basketball.

What teams outside of BT do you root for?

I don’t have one in particular, honestly. I like watching college basketball a lot, though.

Did you predict the outcome of March Madness this year?

I actually picked UVA for one of my brackets so that was great.

What is the best part of your job?

The best part of my job? This is a tough one; there’s so many parts, honestly. I love being able to coach. I love coaching. That is my passion. I love being able to make a difference for the younger generation. I coach high school kids and just to be there to support them, to help them grow as individuals on and off the court, that is my main goal.

What’s the most challenging part?

That would probably be coaching high school kids. No, they’re wonderful, they really are. Beth Tfiloh is truly a special place. My children go here. And it’s just a very community and family oriented place.

How old are your children?

I have three children. They’re six, three and the youngest is eleven months, almost a year old.

How do you spend your spare time?

I love going out to dinner with my husband or my friends. I love working out, staying active and playing sports. I also just love having a glass of wine watching some Netflix on the couch.

Do you have a favorite cuisine?

I love sushi. I love wings. Those are my favorite foods honestly. Wings and sushi.

What do you usually like to watch on Netflix?

I’m not too picky. I honestly like to watch a lot of things but I’m definitely a romantic. I love watching a lot of those Grey’s Anatomy and some of those other shows. You got to love the Hallmark Channel.

vbrown@midatlanticmedia.com

Similar Posts: