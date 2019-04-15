On April 12, 2019, Harriet Zelda Silver (nee Cohen), beloved wife of the late Stanley Silver; devoted mother of Eileen (Harvey) Lillywhite and Alan (Jodie) Silver; dear sister of Ruth Ross and the late Nathan Cohen; dear sister in law of Dr. Jerome Ross and Roseanne Cohen; loving daughter of the late Thelma and Jacob Cohen; adoring grandmother of Jacob (Ashley) Lillywhite, Andrew Lillywhite, Jamie and Brian Silver.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 14, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Court, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 121 Swanhill Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 1 to 5 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. each evening.