On April 13, 2019, Betty Klein (nee Goldberg), beloved wife of the late Leon Klein; devoted mother of David (Eleanor) Klein and Robin (Jerry) Mayer; dear sister of Marlyn (Maynard) Turow; loving grandmother of Samantha (Keith) McGovern.

Funeral services and interment were held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane on Sunday, April 14, at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chabad of West Hempstead, 565 Nassau Blvd., West Hempstead, NY 11552. In mourning at 1 High Stepper Court #105 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208, until 6 p.m. Monday and continuing Tuesday morning through Friday at 650 Hawthorne Street, West Hempstead, NY 11552. In New York, Shacharis will be at 7 a.m. and Mincha/Maariv will be at 7:30 p.m. and family requests no visitors after 11 p.m.