On April 13, 2019, Jason Drew Levy (formerly Smith), cherished son of Sandi Ronzitti and the late Robert Smith; dear brother of Lisa Levy and the late Ryan Eric Ronzitti; beloved grandson of Phyllis (late Robert) Hoffman; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as his beloved dogs, Chico and Peaches.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane on Wednesday, April 17, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the animal charity of your choice. In mourning at 6703 Darwood Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.