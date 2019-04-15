On April 14, 2019, Louis Katz, beloved husband of Minna Katz (nee Olch); loving father of Martha Katz-Hyman, Judith Katz, David Katz and the late Jan Brinch; devoted father-in-law of Tsvi Katz-Hyman, Dr. Grant Rhode, Karen Katz and Peter Brinch; beloved brother of Ethel Abramoff; dear brother-in-law of Drs. Wilma and Robert Stern; loving grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 10. Louis became a Bronze Life Master and became a certified Paralegal at the age of 72.

Funeral services will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., on Tuesday, April 16, at noon. Interment in Rhode Island on Thursday April 18. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), c/o Attn: Unrestricted Funds, 100 Institute Road, Worcester, MA 01609 or to the charity of your choice. In mourning at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, receiving Tuesday starting at 3:30 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.