On April 12, 2019, Sheila Cohen (nee Chiat), beloved wife of the late William Cohen; cherished mother of Lauren (Marc) Freeman and Jonathan Cohen; dear sister of Joyce (Stanley) Winakur and the late Lee (Nancy) Chiat; adored grandmother of Alexa Freeman and Madison Mobley; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family and dear friends.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Monday, April 15, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to ACCO (Ari’s Bears), 6880 Distribution Dr., Beltsville, MD 20705. In mourning at 3011 Fallstaff Road, Unit#204, Baltimore, MD, 21209, immediately following interment with a service at 7 p.m.