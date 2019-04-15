On April 13, 2019, Stuart Hirsch, beloved husband of Beverly Hirsch (nee Paul); devoted father of Stacey Schwartzberg and Tara Geller; dear stepfather of Marci Groman and Lisa Cohen; loving brother of Peggy Goodman; adored grandfather of Jenna and Alyssa Schwartzberg, Riley Groman and Jordyn Geller.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 15, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at Quarry Lake Clubhouse 2525 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, immediately following interment, through Tuesday.