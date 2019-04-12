Alzheimer’s Advocacy Forum Asks Better Funding, Implementation from Officials

From March 21 to April 2, Ari Mittleman of Pikesville attended the AIM Advocacy Forum on Capitol Hill.

“This is an annual advocacy forum and it attracts people from all over the country who feel passionate about Alzheimer’s disease,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Program Director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter.

On April 2, Mittleman, along with other Marylanders, met with Senator Ben Cardin to discuss actions to be taken by the United State government to enhance treatment and support options for those with the disease.

“What I learned is that this awful disease is without boundaries: people from Alaska, Hawaii, the other 48 states, black, white, urban, rural,” were all at the conference, said Mittleman. Further, Mittleman said, younger onset Alzheimer’s is becoming a bigger problem.

“I’ve heard stories over the last few days [at the conference] of people getting diagnosed [with Alzheimer’s] at 49, at 57.”

One of the topics addressed in the conversation with Senator Cardin and other elected representatives was the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019. The act would allow people with younger onset Alzheimer’s to access many of the state or nationally-sponsored programs only available to older residents.

The group also asked elected officials to build on the Medicare benefit that provides reimbursement for healthcare providers who take the time to speak with recently diagnosed patients about their options for treatment and care with Alzheimer’s. While Medicare currently has a billing code for this service and offers reimbursement to healthcare providers, less than one percent of people living with Alzheimer’s received this planning benefit in 2017, says Rosenthal.

The other talking points with elected officials were increasing National Institute for Health (NIH) funding for Alzheimer’s research and allocating funding to implement legislation that passed last year (The BOLD Act) to provide funding to state and local health agencies to promote public health matters, especially brain health and early detection.

“Approximately 110,000 people in Maryland are currently living with Alzheimer’s,” said Rosenthal. “We want more people to know that we’re here for them. Caregivers should not try to take this journey alone. There’s a lot out there for them.”