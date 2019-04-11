On April 9, 2019, Marguerite Limansky (nee Mollott), beloved wife of the late Igor Limansky, Frank Baker and Morton Zucker; beloved mother of the late Rose Zucker Schempp and Alan Zucker; devoted step mother of Jason (Cathy) Limansky, Nicholas (Gale) Limansky and Laura (Jim) O’Leary; adored daughter of the late Jeannette and Alick Mollott; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Henry) Thompson, Patrick, Ryan, Erin, Michael and Anna O’Leary; cherished great-grandmother of Selah Thompson.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m. Interment at Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston, New York, on Tuesday, April 16, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Marian House, 949 Gorsuch Ave., Office of Advancement, Baltimore, MD 21218.