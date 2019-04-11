On April 9, 2019, Elaine Cohen (nee Statter), loving wife of the late Saul L. Cohen; cherished mother of Mark S. Cohen, Janet and Richard Trosch and the late Barbara Cohen; devoted grandmother of Jeffrey, Lauren and Emily Trosch, Britt Cohen and the late Brianna Rose Cohen.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, April 12, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 11629 St Davids Lane, Lutherville, MD 21093, Friday following the interment, then Sunday starting at 1 p.m. with services at 7 p.m.