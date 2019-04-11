On April 10, 2019, Minnie Daniels (nee Zemel), devoted wife of the late Nathan Daniels; loving mother of Edward Daniels (Marcia Kane) and Ross (Denise) Daniels; dear sister of the late Michael Zemel, Sara Zemel, Fannie Bidle, Tillie Rosenfeld and Hyman Zemel; cherished grandmother of Jonathan Daniels, Matthew Daniels, Gena Caruana, Lori (Carmen) Aragona and Neilla (Joe) Elrod; cherished great-grandmother of Ruby, Eislyn, Ruthie Chaya, Carmen Jacob, Sylas, Nakoda, Chloe Isabella and Nalani Victoria; dear daughter of the late Ida and Mendel Zemel.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, April 12, at 9 a.m. Interment at Swinicher Woliner Benevolent Society, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Matty’s Moo-vers, c/o Muscular Dystrophy Association, 8501 LaSalle Road, Suite 106, Towson, MD 21286 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6807 Park Heights Ave. Unit 2E, Baltimore, MD 21215, Friday following interment and Sunday, with a service Sunday night at 7 p.m.