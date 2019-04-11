On Tuesday April 9, 2019, Richard Mark Goodman passed away after a long and hard battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on November 2, 1944. He attended the University of Maryland Pharmacy school and after that practiced pharmacy for over 30 years. After leaving pharmacy, Richard was self-employed for over 20 years and ran a business with his wife as his business partner. Richard served as vice-president of the Beth Shalom Shul in Taylorsville and was also a past-president of the Carroll County Master Gardeners. He shared this honor with the late Marcia Bogash, a long and trusted friend.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane on Thursday, April 11, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Michael J. Fox Foundation, c/o Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. There will be no shiva. His wife will be having a reception immediately following interment on Thursday only, at 620 Quarry View Court, Unit 205, Reisterstown, MD 21136.