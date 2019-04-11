Don’t Let Passover Pass Over Your Home

The 10th anniversary of Israel’s birth was about a month away and the April 4, 1958, edition of the Jewish Times was full of Passover greetings, advertisements and even a few recipes.

Riffling through the yellowed pages of the Passover edition one finds a cavalcade of nostalgia: an ad for the Hilltop Diner; Passover greetings from Food Fair and fashions from the May Company. All long gone from Baltimore.

But an article near the back of the issue shows that some things never change — the urge to fully celebrate Passover with a full-on family seder at home.

“You Can So Conduct A Seder” counsels that it’s “not as hard as you think, nor as complicated. On the other hand, the effort entailed will yield you and your family great satisfaction.”

Reasons why some families didn’t make the effort seemed to revolve around “the self-consciousness of the father,” worried that he couldn’t run the seder as his father did.

Tips for how to have a meaningful and stress-free seder included: making sure everyone had their own Haggadah; keeping the seder moving and not too formal; rotating Haggadah readings to those at the table with some in Hebrew and some in English; being familiar with the melodies; dramatizing portions of the Haggadah and hiding that afikoman in advance.

“Passover is a time when we derive both merriment and inspiration from the great saga of the Exodus. Don’t lose the opportunity of introducing the Passover spirit into your own home.”

