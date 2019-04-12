Portion of East 33rd Named “Frank Robinson Way”

A small crowd gathered on East 33rd Street in Baltimore in the place where Memorial Stadium once stood to honor the late Hall of Fame Orioles outfielder Frank Robinson on April 2. He died in February at the age of 83.

“Today we officially proclaim this portion of East 33rd Street, ‘Frank Robinson Way,’” said Acting Baltimore City Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young, standing at the podium alongside City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke (D-District 14), Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and the Oriole Bird.

Frank Robinson had a .296 career batting average, while hitting 583 homeruns and was part of the 1966 World Series winning Orioles team. In 1975, Robinson was named player-manager by the Cleveland Indians, making him the first black manager in Major League Baseball.

