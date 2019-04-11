You Should Know… Regina Reed

Regina Reed didn’t know much about her generations of Jewish family roots in the city when she moved to Baltimore in 2016 for a job. The 27-year-old health policy organizer and Winter Park, Florida, native was seeking work in her field and thought she’d end up in Washington, D.C. But when the National Healthcare for the Homeless Council hired her, the nonprofit based her at the local Healthcare for the Homeless office in downtown Baltimore.

Reed grew up in an interfaith household with a Jewish mother that worked for a number of nonprofits, instilling in her a respect for service, and a Christian father who instilled in her the importance of having a faith community. After an undergrad degree in psychology and Spanish at University of Florida and a master’s in public health at Emory University in Atlanta, she headed to Baltimore where she is finding out her Jewish roots go deep — back to her great-grandmother for whom she is named. And those roots are prompting her to delve more deeply into Baltimore’s Jewish community.

What influenced you to get into service?

My mother was always working for nonprofits and service- provider organizations. As a child she would always take me to volunteer. She worked for the Nature Conservancy, she worked for Coalition for the Homeless in Orlando and she took us to serve food there. So, I think she kind of instilled that service piece in me.

Why health policy?

As an undergrad, I did cancer disparity research and I saw the inequities in health care. It made me realize I wanted to stay in this field. Our health care system is broken and how we take care of people is broken. After doing that research, I did a summer fellowship with Get Covered America. I was literally outside of grocery stores, asking people if they had health insurance coverage and trying to connect them to resources… people who didn’t have health coverage, who needed it, who couldn’t get it. Doing that was really a springboard for my focus.

During my master’s program, I did advocacy and policy work out of the Georgia State Capitol. I worked on progressive health-related issues and that really helped me build my advocacy and policy experience.

Describe your work

I do policy advocacy work. I am mostly a liaison between the National Health Care for the Homeless community and Washington D.C. I mobilize and organize our national community to be active on policy issues. That could mean I’m in D.C. meeting with staff at a congressional office to talk about Medicaid or whatever the issue is. I write a newsletter every month that goes out to our membership to update them on what’s going on and what they can do to get involved.

How about those Jewish roots?

My family has deep roots in the Baltimore Jewish community. My mom was born in New York but she lived here from four months old to her young adult life. She actually met my dad in Baltimore before they moved to Florida.

My great-grandmother, my mom’s grandma, was named Regina and I’m named after her. She was in the Jewish community in the ’50s. She came to America by herself when she was 16 on a boat from Hungary right before World War II. She was one of six siblings, and three of them and their entire families and their parents did not make it through the Holocaust and World War II. And a majority of my grandmother’s cousins did not end up surviving.

As an adult, in my late 20s, I’m a little more interested in my ancestry, and I’ve always felt, as many people with any type of Jewish heritage feel, you have an obligation to your ancestors; those who did survive and the dozens of my family who didn’t; as well as to make the world a better place: to make it a place where you don’t have to cross a border to be safe.

How about outside work?

I just registered for the Baltimore 10 Miler. I do what I call lazy fitness. I try to do yoga once or twice a week. I try to run two or three times a week. And I ended up in three books clubs; one in D.C. and two in Baltimore. I try to do my reading and stay social that way. I’m kind of new to the Baltimore Jewish community, so we’ll see where the year takes me.

