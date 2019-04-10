Maryland Jewish Community Reacts to Netanyahu Victory

Benjamin Netanyahu has won a fifth term as Israel’s prime minister as right-wing parties apparently have maintained their majority in the nationwide elections held Tuesday, prompting a mixed response from Maryland’s Jewish community.

Pikesville resident Bill Fox, who is involved in many Jewish organizations, said he was pleased with the results of the election.

“Netanyahu has done an outstanding job from the perspective of ensuring the safety and security of Israel,” Fox said. “His policies in this area have been beneficial in strengthening Israel’s position in the Middle East and dealing with the sunni arab countries that have warmed up to Israel.”

Fox also said he would prefer to see Netanyahu form a government with “more middle of the road parties.”

“I’d like nothing better than to see a unity government between Likud and Blue and White,” Fox said. “But I think the strength of his victory will alleviate the necessity to make deals with some of the more extreme right-wing parties.”

With more than 95 percent of the vote counted, Netanyahu’s Likud party and the opposition Blue and White party are virtually tied with more than 1 million votes apiece. According to Israeli news websites, each party is likely to win 35 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament.

Despite the tie, Netanyahu appears to have won the election overall, as his right-wing allies won a solid majority of votes. Israel is governed by coalitions of parties, so the total number of the right- and left-wing blocs matter more than the size of the biggest party.

In total, right-wing parties won 65 seats, while centrist and left-wing parties took 55 seats. That math gives Netanyahu a clear path to forming another governing coalition. A total of 11 parties will likely enter the Knesset.

“The right-wing bloc, led by Likud, won a decisive victory,” Netanyahu tweeted Tuesday night as results rolled in. “I thank the citizens of Israel for their trust. I will begin assembling a right-wing government with our natural partners tonight.”

Netanyahu faced a fierce challenge from Blue and White, a new party led by former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Benny Gantz. The prime minister was hounded as well by an impending indictment for fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

He spent the final days of the race in what pundits called a “gevalt” campaign, warning his voters that unless they turned out, a left-wing government would be established. On Saturday night, he promised to annex West Bank settlements in the coming term in an effort to shore up his right-wing base.

But if the coalition math holds, Netanyahu is poised to become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. He has held the office for a decade consecutively, in addition to his initial three-year term in the late 1990s. This election also saw Likud increase its seats in Knesset to 35 from 30 — the most held by the party since 2005.

The 35-seat tie also represents a new high for the opposition. The largest party in the outgoing Knesset, called the Zionist Union, held 24 seats, six fewer than Likud. Alongside Gantz, Blue and White is led by Yair Lapid, a centrist and former news anchor who entered the Knesset in 2013.

Gantz conceded Wednesday evening in Israel.

Haredi Orthodox parties also succeeded on Tuesday. United Torah Judaism and Shas, which represent Ashkenazi and Sephardi haredi voters, respectively, each won eight seats.

Further down the list, the election featured some surprises. Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, two prominent figures on the right, may not serve in the next Knesset, as their New Right party finished with less than 3.25 percent of the vote — the threshold for entering the parliament. Likewise, the Zehut party, which combined far-right nationalism with libertarianism — and favored legalizing marijuana — appears likely to fall short of the threshold despite garnering significant media attention during the campaign.

The Union of Right-Wing Parties, a slate that includes the extreme-right Jewish Power, won five seats. So did Israel Beiteinu, the right-wing party led by Avigdor Liberman that caters to Russian speakers. Kulanu, a center-right party focused on economics, won four seats.

On the left, the Labor Party, which dominated Israeli politics decades ago, won just six seats, an all-time low. Meretz, which is further to the left, picked up four seats. The Arab-Israeli parties, Hadash-Taal and Raam-Balad, won a total of 10 seats.

Susie Gelman, the board chair for the liberal Israel Policy Forum, said that Netanyahu and the Likud will likely focus on annexing the West Bank, which could have major implications for Israel’s security.

“Any form of annexation would kill the two-state solution,” Gelman said. “It would lead, at minimum, to a disruption in security cooperation between the Palestinian Authority and Israel which is vital to Israeli security. It’s no exaggeration to say this is a very serious development.”

(Gelman is a member of the owners group of Mid-Atlantic Media, which publishes the JT.)

Rabbi Daniel Burg is the spiritual leader at Beth Am Synagogue in the Reservoir Hill neighborhood in Baltimore City. He was concerned about Netanyahu’s reelection. “Benjamin Netanyahu has shown himself to be a master of getting elected and staying elected. This election is a reflection of how one can use the structures of democracy to one’s personal gain,” Burg said. “Unfortunately, the security situation in Israel being what it is, he’s able to play on people’s fears.” Burg added that as an American Jew, he approaches Israeli politics with a sense of humility. “We’re not the ones living there, sending our children to the army. These are legitimate concerns and considerations for Israelis. But Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people and purports to be the center of Jewish gravity in the world. Because of that, the erosion of certain democratic values in Israel concerns me.” Rabbi Velvel Belinsky of Ariel Jewish Center in Baltimore is pleased with the election results. “I do know that Netanyahu has been very strong about not giving into the terrorists and he has been very strong to make clear that Jews have a right to their homeland,” Belinsky said. “This is the reason why I am very happy that he won, because I am hoping he is going to be continuing on this path.” Meanwhile, Rabbi Yerachmiel Shapiro of Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Congregation in Baltimore said he is not worried about Israel and that “democracy is strong.” “I believe everything will work out,” he said. “But I do think it’s a shame that the two major parties, the Blue and White party and Likud couldn’t unite and create a major centrist party. I really trust in God and trust in Israel and I don’t worry too much.” At the Baltimore Jewish Council, executive director Howard Libit is taking a wait-and-see attitude. “I think all of us are interested to see what deals and agreements that Netanyahu has to make to secure his coalition,” he said. “That will really say a lot about the future direction of the next government.” Here are the results by party, according to Israeli news websites:

Likud – 35

Blue and White – 35

Shas – 8

United Torah Judaism – 8

Hadash-Taal – 6

Labor – 6

Israel Beiteinu – 5

Union of Right-Wing Parties – 5

Meretz – 4

Kulanu – 4

Raam-Balad – 4

This story is developing.