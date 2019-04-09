On April 6, 2019, Rabbi Ari Neuberger, cherished husband of Edith Neuberger; loving father of Miriam Shifra Swiatycki, Esther Feldheim, Penina Koenigsburg, Dena Deutsch, Rabbi Mayer, Rabbi Nosson and Chaim Shimon Neuberger; devoted brother of Rabbi Yaakov Neuberger and Rabbi Tzvi Neuberger.

Funeral services were held at Bais Yaakov, 6302 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD on Sunday, April 7, at noon. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3505 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, with Shaachris at 7:30 a.m., Mincha at 7:15 p.m. and Maariv at 8:45 p.m. through the morning of April 13.