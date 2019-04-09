On April 5, 2019, Barry Ivin Griebler, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, son of the late Sol and Sally (Feit) Griebler; brother of the late Marcia Levy Kleiman of Baltimore and the late David Wineman of Connecticut. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Sue (Zaner) Griebler and his son Michael of Baltimore, daughter and son-in-law Robin and Jeff Towle of Tampa, daughter and son-in-law Cindy Griebler and Glenn Meizlesh of Albuquerque, and granddaughters Rose and Zoe Meizlesh.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. Shiva will follow on Sunday and Monday at 7 Slade Ave., #417, Baltimore, MD 21208. Times to be determined.