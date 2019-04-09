On April 7, 2019, Wilma Jean Woods, loving mother of Dwight (Theresa) Woods, Mark Woods (Jack), Tracey Maaravi and David (Elizabeth) Woods; adored sister of Earl (Joan) Poorman, Ruth Garvin and the late Margaret Oberg, Donna Edwards and David Poorman; cherished grandmother of seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; devoted daughter of the late John and Grace Poorman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or The Salvation Army National Headquarters, 615 Slaters Lane, P.O. Box, 269 Alexandria, VA 22313. In mourning at 9 Dandelion Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.