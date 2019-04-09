On April 7, 2019, Shirley Miller (nee Erkes), loving wife of the late Sydney Miller; cherished mother of Barbara (Elliot) Rosenthal and Phyllis (Larry) Brash; adored sister of the late Fruma Pressman and Meyer Erkes; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Anne Erkes; dear grandmother of Joy (Ross) Demain, Sarah Rosenthal and Andrew and Michael Brash; great-grandmother of Lily, Logan and Shane Demain.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, April 9, at noon. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, B’nai Brith International, Chesapeake Bay Region, P.O. Box 4488, Silver Spring, MD 20914, or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3206 Bonnie Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Friday morning, followed by shiva in Florida.