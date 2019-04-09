On April 6th, 2019, Ronald Larry Spahn, age 80, passed away peacefully. Ron was born in Baltimore. The son of Samuel and Lillian Spahn, he was the youngest of six siblings. After attending Georgetown Law School, he graduated from The University of Baltimore Law School. Most of his law career was practiced in Howard County, first serving as Howard County Deputy State’s Attorney. After changing to real estate and corporate law, Ron became widely known and respected for being instrumental in the zoning growth of the prominently farm and rural areas. Throughout his law career, he held various positions in the Maryland State Bar Association. He was recently recognized by the Howard County Historical Society for his charitable commitments to Ellicott City historical data. A passion for reading led him to serve as legal counsel for the Howard County Library Board of Trustees. Considered a fair and generous lawyer, he offered free legal counsel to many, including doing pro bono work for the Florence Bain Senior Center for 25 years.

A passionate lifelong sports fan, he played lacrosse for Boys’ Latin and The University of Maryland. When there wasn’t a Colts or Ravens game on, Ron could be found on the sidelines of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. An avid gardener, his beautiful flowers were enjoyed by neighbors in the Guilford community. Besides having a keen eye for art and collecting antiques, he loved all things about Maryland’s Eastern Shore (especially crabs and oysters). But mostly, he loved sharing tales of his wild summers working in Ocean City. Ron was particularly fond of his high school, The Boys’ Latin School (class of 1958). Through his strong connection to the school, he helped organize a monthly meeting with his BL schoolmates. The popular get-together was named “The Spahn Lunch” in his honor. He and his wife established a scholarship at the school.

Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gail Altman Spahn, with whom he loved to dance to doo-wop and travel around the world, as well as his two children, Jared D. Spahn (Francie Cohen Spahn) and Rachel Spahn McCurdy (Dr. Richard McCurdy, Jr.), and five proud grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Manuel Spahn (Shelley Spahn) and his sister, Sugar Udell and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m. Interment at Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to his beloved alma mater, The Boys’ Latin School Of Maryland, 822 W. Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210. In mourning at 12 Overhill Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Tuesday only, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.