On April 7, 2019, Evelyne Miller Siegel, 100, passed away early in the morning at the Meadowbrook Health Facility in Plattsburgh, New York. Prior to her move to Plattsburgh, she was a resident of Saratoga Springs, New York, for more than 40 years. Evelyne was born in Baltimore on February 26, 1919, the youngest child and only daughter of the late Harry and Bertha (Azin) Heyman. Evelyne grew up with four older, very protective brothers. She graduated from Western High School in Baltimore, Class of 1937.

Evelyne was a homemaker who was kind, loving and warm to all who knew her. She sought out new members of the communities in which he lived and made them feel at home in their new surroundings. She will be missed by friends and family. Evelyne considered Saratoga Springs her home from the time she arrived in 1971 until she came to Plattsburgh to recover from an injury. Her wish was to return to Saratoga Springs and be buried next to her second husband, Dr. Benjamin Siegel. The family will honor her wishes.

As a young woman she played tennis and golf as well as the piano. She enjoyed surrounding herself with interesting people and liked cultural activities such as the ballet and opera. She also enjoyed the needle arts: sewing, crocheting, knitting, needlepoint and embroidery. She actively volunteered through her adult life as a hospital volunteer, cub scout leader, for the American Red Cross and many organizations in Baltimore as well as Saratoga Springs. One of her favorite activities was serving as a docent at the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga.

Evelyne is survived by her son, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Arthur D Miller of Burke, Virginia, and his wife Lucy, her daughter Carolyn Miller Payne and her husband retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Carl Payne, two stepdaughters, Bette Siegel and her husband Dr. Donald Siegel of Syracuse, New York, and Laurie F. Siegel of Queens, New York. She is also survived by grandchildren Monica Miller of New York City, Micha Siegel and his wife Rachel of Silver Spring, Maryland, Derek Payne and his wife Elizabeth Lawliss of Plattsburgh, New York, Hannah Siegel of Silver Spring, Maryland, Esther Siegel (and her fiance David LeBlanc) of Queens, New York, Travis Payne of Plattsburgh, New York, and great-grandsons Caleb Max Siegel and Ezra Sam Siegel of Silver Spring, Maryland. She leaves behind her sweet little grand-dog Ollie Payne. Four generations of nieces and nephews will also miss their beloved “Aunt Evie.”

Evelyne married her first husband, Montfort G. Miller on September 22, 1940. They were married for 29 years until his death in 1969. In 1971, she married Dr. Benjamin Siegel and moved from Baltimore to Saratoga Springs. She was married to Dr. Siegel until his death in March 1997.

Evelyne was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, many aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member in her generation of the Miller-Heyman family. The family and friends were fortunate to gather in February for her 100th birthday celebration.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Tfila Synagogue, 84 Weible Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. A reception with light refreshments will follow directly after the burial. Shiva will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, remember Evie by doing a kindness for someone. Donations in her name may also be made to the charity of your choice. Evie was a firm believer in the sayings “If you can be anything in the world, be kind,” and “The best is yet to come.”