On March 25, 2019, Louis Schreiberg, beloved husband of the late Sheila Schreiberg (nee Edelman); devoted father of Sharon Schreiberg and Lynn (Stuart) Montgomery; dear brother of the late Harry and Irving Schreiberg; adored son of the late Celia and Ellis Schreiberg; loving grandfather of Jason, Liam and Scott Montgomery.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. Interment at Workmen Circle Cemetery, German Hill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Shalom Congregation, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia, MD 21044 or Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 16 High Side Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday and Monday and continuing at 11787 Stonegate Lane, Columbia, MD 21044, Tuesday only. Services will be held at 7:45 p.m. each evening.