On April 5, 2019, Dr. H. Stanley Levy, beloved husband of the late Ruth Surosky Levy; loving father of Stevan (Joyce) Levy, Michael Levy (Bonny Wolf), Edward (late Joanne) Levy and Laura L. (Trafton) Crandall; adored grandfather of Dan (Jenny) Levy, Rachel (Michael) Ravin, Jonathan Levy, Bryan (Caitlin) Levy, Jayme Levy, Allyson Levy, Melissa Crandall (Conner Shell), Alice (Hunter) Dorn and Grace Crandall (Travis Escobedo); devoted great-grandfather of Ryan, Alec, and Kate Levy, Chana Leah, Zev, Eliana and Akiva Ravin, Lucy, Clara, and Wilson Shell.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 7, at 9 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117, please direct contributions to the Ruth S. Levy and H. Stanley Levy Scholarship Fund or Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, P.O. Box 695, La Plata, MD 20646. In mourning at 5 Hurdleford Court (Summit Chase), Baltimore, MD 21209, following interment with a service at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday only.