On April 5, 2019, Abbey Charney (nee Lebowitz), beloved wife of the late Samuel Charney; devoted mother of Arleen (Eliezer) Hamby and Howard (Judy) Charney; dear sister of the late Rose Luray, Oscar and Jack Lebowitz; also survived by loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale on Friday, April 5, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6226 Blackstone Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209, through Wednesday morning.