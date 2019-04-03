Letters | April 5, 2019

Opportunities for Unaffiliated Youth and Families

Your March 22 article “Unaffiliated Jews Get Creative for Bar & Bat Mitzvahs” was not news to us. For the past fifteen years Baltimore Jewish Cultural Chavurah has been offering the same types of opportunities to unaffiliated youth and their families.

We have guided young people with little or no Judaic training through meaningful bar and bat mitzvah experiences. Their presentations have included everything from Torah portion commentaries to the role of water issues in Judaism to family histories. Every ceremony has also included music and involvement in a community service project.

Bob Jacobson

Pikesville