NextAct Cinema at The Pikes Opens to Fanfare

Dozens of county and state officials, business people, interested residents and moviegoers gathered on a sunny afternoon March 27 at The Pikes movie theater in the heart of the Pikesville to welcome NextAct Cinema and a new movie-going experience to the area’s business district.

NextAct Cinema at The Pikes owner-operator Robert Wright cut the ceremonial ribbon along with Pikesville Owings Mills Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jessica Normington and Dave Pyser of Visiting Angels of Pikesville with backup from 2nd District County Councilman Izzy Patoka, former Councilwoman Vicki Almond, other officials and cinema staffers.

Patoka offered congratulations and a citation from the county council to NextAct owners and “best wishes for the continued success in providing family-oriented entertainment to generations of moviegoers.”

The Pikes, an art-deco throwback from another time, operated as a theater from 1938 to 1984 and again from 2013 to 2016. Much of the original building now houses the movie-themed Pikes Cinema Bar and Grill.

The reopening marks a major renovation to the 3,000-square-foot theater facility.

Rebecca Levin Kent, of Owings Mills firm Levin Brown Architects, was the project architect for NextAct Cinema at The Pikes extensive redesign, renovation and upgrades. Her father, Mark Levin, the firm’s principal, worked at the old theater in the 1960s.

Upgrades include new seating and screens with digital audio and projection, a new concession area, lobby bar and new rest rooms. Theater seats are equipped with trays and cup-holders for in-theater snacks or full-meal food delivery. Patrons can even order plush blankets.

“No need to get out of those comfy chairs to stock up on refreshments,” according to a NextAct statement. “While seated, guests can order red or white wine, domestic or imported beer or a soft drink, artisanal popcorn, candy and/or a gourmet meal prepared by the adjacent Pikes Cinema Bar and Grill, and have it all delivered by the theater’s wait staff.”

