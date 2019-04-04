Greetings Baltimore! I am thrilled to join the Jewish Times as editor of this award-winning publication in this historic 100th Anniversary year. I am eager to get out into the community and I’m looking forward to continuing the long-standing tradition of excellence that the JT has consistently provided its readership. A little about me: I’m a Cleveland native with more than 30 years of journalism, public relations and advertising experience. Most recently I was editor of The Akron Jewish News. As a reporter and feature writer for the Canton Repository, I covered a wide variety of topics, from government to human interest. For 10 years I joked that I lived on the cover of every Sunday Lifestyle section of the Repository. After relocating to the Baltimore area five years ago, I took a break. Now I’m energized and ready to go!

So here’s what’s inside this week:

JT reporter Susan C. Ingram answers the question: “What can one learn about someone’s life simply from clothing?” with her in-depth story on two new exhibits that are opening April 7 at the Jewish Museum of Maryland (JMM).

“Fashion Statement,” a JMM original exhibit, is opening alongside a traveling exhibit from the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, titled, “Stitching History from the Holocaust.”

“Fashion Statement” includes more than 70 items from the museum’s collection, from the utilitarian to fancy, ranging from 1846 to 2019. Within the “Stitching History from the Holocaust” exhibit, visitors learn the poignant story of talented dress designer and seamstress Hedy Strnad and husband Paul, who were desperate to get out of Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. Seeking work visas to the US, the Strands had written to relatives for help. Both were murdered in the Holocaust.

In other news, Connor Graham profiles Baltimore-based science fiction author Sarah Pinsker, whose collection of short stories, “Sooner or Later Everything Falls Into the Sea,” was published by Small Beer Press on March 19. This article makes a fairly strong and compelling case that the entire science fiction genre was created by Jews! Who knew?

While on the topic of science fiction and outer space, here’s something that’s definitely not fiction. At Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School in Pikesville, lower, middle and high school Hebrew classes are eagerly following the Israel Space Agency Beresheet unmanned lunar lander, launched from Cape Canaveral on February 21. It is expected to touch down on a lava plain in the moon’s Sea of Serenity on April 11.

JT reporter Victoria Brown attended a social justice Seder centered around water justice, sponsored by Jews United for Justice (JUFJ) and Chevrei Tzedek Congregation. Attendees wrote letters to Mayor Catherine Pugh, telling of their own experiences with water injustice and asked Pugh to support and pass both water fairness bills currently in government. Many of the attendees were inspired by the cause and ready to take action.

csinsabaugh@midatlanticmedia.com