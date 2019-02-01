On February 1, 2019, Morris E. Horwitz, devoted husband of the late Libby Horwitz (nee Golden); cherished father of the late Bonita-Jo Horwitz; beloved son of the late Ella and Joseph Horwitz. Also survived by Rae Bazensky, Eileen Leikach, other cousins, neighbors, friends and his caretakers Laurie, Rodney and Kitty.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane, on Sunday, February 3, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 9105 Ruth Elder Lane (Grey Rock), Pikesville, MD 21208, immediately following interment with a service at 7 p.m.