On February 1, 2019, Khaya Shatsman, loving wife of the late Yefim “Khaim” Guzman; adoring mother of Leonid Guzman (Inna Alesina) and Alex Guzman (Jane Berezovsky); cherished sister of Sara Shatsman and the late Inna “Krentsia” Shatsman; devoted grandmother of David Guzman, Daniel Guzman, Elijah Guzman, Yuri (Sara Schrefter) Guzman and Julia Guzman; dear daughter of the late Kopel Shatsman and Feyga Girzhel.