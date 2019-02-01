On January 31, 2019, Myrtle Phillips, beloved wife of the late Sidney “Sam” Phillips; devoted sister of Elsa Tairstein, Edith Austerlitz and the late Michael and John Lev; devoted daughter of the late Leo and Jenny Lev; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park – Randallstown on Monday, February 4, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.