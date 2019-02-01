On January 31, 2019, Harry Lipsitz, beloved husband of the late Bobbe Lipsitz (nee Seltzer); devoted father of Randy (Margarite) Lipsitz, Kandy Scherr (Richard Madow), Marc Lipsitz and Terri Lipsitz; dear brother of the late Louis Lipsitz and Ruth Randal; adored son of the late David and Esther Lipsitz; loving grandfather of Lindsay (Brian) Weiss, Diana (Josh) Allen, Daniel Lipsitz (Ara Cho), Sam Scherr, Ben Scherr, Emily, Allison, Mathew and Bobby Jaffe and the late David Scherr; cherished great grandfather of Hannah, Oliver and Evie Weiss, Brynn and Jacob Allen.

Funeral services and interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 27 Stablemere Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Sunday only, beginning at 3 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.