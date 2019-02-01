On January 31, 2019, Marilyn Ruth Cohen (nee Posner); devoted sister of Barbara (Dr. Joel) Renbaum; dear daughter of the late Louis and Sophie Posner; also survived by Gretchen (Max) Solender, Pamela (Lance) Shank, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Cohen, Aislinn Cohen, Eric Solender, Sarah Solender, Alyson Parks Luna, Ryan Shank and Leo Luna.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 3, at 9 a.m. Interment at Tifereth Israel Anshe Sfard, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6934 Aviation Blvd, Suite N-R, Glen Burnie, MD 21061, the National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI), P.O. Box 62596, Baltimore, MD 21264, or the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, 6101 Executive Blvd., Suite 100, North Bethesda, MD 20852. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Pikesville, MD 21208.