On January 29, 2019, Isabel Benjamin; beloved sister of the late Hilda (late Paul Leon) Miller, the late Irene (late A. Jerome) Diener and the late Leonard Benjamin; devoted aunt of Adele (Bernie) Taube, Carol (Gary) Fradkin, Sandy Diener, Bob (Susan Gann) Diener and the late Diane (late Ken) Yankelevitz; adoring grandaunt of Leonard Solomon Taube, Michael (Dr. Martin Mendelson) Taube, Angela (Mark) Cimino, Michelle (Adam Hafenbredl) Fradkin, Adam (Jen) Fradkin, Zachary Diener, Mieko Diener, Lynne (Andrew) Given and Joanne (Brian) Herdrich; loving great-grandaunt of Kyla Wise, Rayna Wise, Quinn Fradkin, Kelsey Inskeep, Riley Given, Jessica Herdrich and Chloe Herdrich. Also survived by dear cousins and friends.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, February 3, at 10 a.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the charity of your choice. At the home of Bernie and Adele Taube following interment until 8 p.m.