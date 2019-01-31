A Dose of ’90s Nostalgia

As an older member of the so-called “millennial” generation, I’m lucky enough to remember the pre-internet and (gasp!) pre-cell phone world. So for this week’s Flashback, I decided to search JTs from the 1990s for a sweet piece of nostalgia.

My answer came on page 23 of the May 24, 1991, JT in the form of an ad for Baltimore Gas and Electric’s Appliance & Home Electronics Centers featuring some prehistoric technology — a VCR! An 8mm camcorder! Tiny box-shaped TVs! I remember all these things. Heck, I remember my parents having a video camera that recorded directly to full-sized videotapes.

Let’s take a closer look. A 19-inch Magnavox “color stereo TV” with a universal remote control: $289.95. Not bad. But just above it, an RCA 31-inch “Stereo ColorTrak 2000” console TV with color picture-in-picture capability for (oh boy…) $1,499.95. While the very futuristic-sounding ColorTrak 2000 is obviously very tempting, I can remember my father’s excitement when we got a TV with the technological marvel that was picture-in-picture. On Sundays, it meant easily flipping back and forth between football games, sure to not miss any action in the one he cared about more once the little picture in the corner was no longer commercials.

That RCA 8mm camcorder? $799.95. A $200 phone captures better video than that thing did. Oh, and it also makes phone calls and connects to the internet, which was a foreign concept in 1991.

But perhaps the most amazing thing about this ad is that people presumably went to a store run by BGE (as it is now known) to purchase devices that could be delivered and installed by BGE techs. Outside of Comcast, I can’t think of another company people would want to make an appointment with less, and then have to wait around for what could be all day to get a refrigerator installed. I suppose the 1990s were a different time, and BGE a different company back then.

Flashback is a feature that honors the JT’s 100th anniversary. Have a particular date you’d like us to look at? Let us know.

mshapiro@midatlanticmedia.com