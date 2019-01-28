On January 26, 2019, Bernice Goodwin (nee Bass), longtime resident of Laurel, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Herbert Bernard Goodwin; cherished mother of Lawrence Goodwin (Karen Brodman), Dr. Robert Goodwin (Luanne Keirsey) and Matthew (Angela) Goodwin; devoted sister of the late June Ettus; adored grandmother of Joseph (Camille), Elizabeth, Gabe, Aaron, Adam (Julie) and Jason Goodwin; loving great-grandmother of Kendall Goodwin; cherished aunt of Laurie Ettus; devoted daughter of the late Anna and Albert Bass.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Wellwood Cemetery, Pinelawn, New York, on Sunday, February 3, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.