On January 25, 2019, Mildred Tannenbaum (nee Cohen), beloved wife of the late Harvey Tannenbaum; devoted mother of David (Janice) Tannenbaum, Mark (Laurie) Tannenbaum and Lynne (Mark) Braverman; dear sister of Eileen Zuckerberg and the late Marvin Cohen; loving grandmother of Adam (Lorelei) Braverman, David (Jen) Tannenbaum, Lee Braverman, Randi (Jeb) Gibson and Matthew Tannenbaum; cherished great-grandmother of Evan and Harper Braverman and Parker Gibson.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 31. Time of funeral is not yet scheduled. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.