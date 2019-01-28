On January 26, 2019, Harold Peremel, passed away peacefully at his home; beloved husband of Eileen Peremel (nee Kotzin); devoted father of Mitchell Peremel and Ronald (Julia) Friedman-Peremel; loving brother of Esta (Marvin) Schein and the late Sheldon Peremel; adored grandfather of Asher, Aliya, Rachel, and Blake Peremel.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 30, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Family wishes donations to be made in Harold’s memory to the Alvin and Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Thursday only from 1 to 3:30 p.m., then continuing from 6 to 8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.