On January 25, 2019, Dr. Murray M. Kappelman, cherished husband of the late Joan Marilyn Kappelman (nee Goldberg); loving father of Lee Kappelman (Dr. John Rybock), Karen Kappelman Mendelsohn (Richard Mendelsohn), Ross Kappelman (Joan Johnston) and Lynn Kappelman (Kate Perrelli); adored grandfather of Jenny Ann (Patrick) Hergenrother, Julian Kappelman and Caroline (Nigel) Rafferty; beloved son of the late Irene and Leon Kappelman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 29, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Center Stage, 700 North Calvert St., Baltimore, MD 21202; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201; or NICU At University Of Maryland Children’s Hospital, c/o UMMS Foundation, 110 S. Paca St., 9th floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 1916 Lyden Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.