On January 27, 2019, Leonid Gorovoy, beloved husband of Sarah Gorovoy (nee Weisman); cherished father of Inessa (Igor) Epshteyn and Igor (Luba) Gorovoy; devoted brother of Moisey (Galia) Gorovoy and the late Miriam (Zalman) Shklyar and Sonya (Naum) Portnoy; dear son of the late Chaya and Yevsei Gorovoy; loving grandfather of Albert (Anastasia) Epshteyn, Dina Epshteyn (Stephen Massicotte), Anna Gorovoy (Mike Milyavsky) and Amy Gorovoy; adoring great-grandfather of David Epshteyn.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 28, at 2:30 pm. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, 4915 St. Elmo Ave., Suite 202, Bethesda, MD 20814 or Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), P.O. Box 395, Stevenson, MD 21153.