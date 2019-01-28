On January 24, 2019, Florence Frank (nee Ludwig), beloved wife of the late Morton Frank; devoted mother of Harold Frank; cherished sister of the late Jean Jacobson; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Ludwig; dear aunt of Lynn Jacobson and the late Joseph Jacobson.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 28, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 1448 Greenbriar Circle, Baltimore, MD 21208.