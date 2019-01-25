Courtney’s Bagel Cafe & Deli to Close

In a letter to customers posted on its Facebook page late Thursday afternoon. Courtney’s Bagel Café & Deli CEO Susan Leeming announced she will be retiring and the café will be closing Jan. 31 after two decades in business.

Known for its bagel sandwiches, wraps, giant chocolate-top cookies and other sweet treats swished down with a cup of fresh coffee, the café has been at its location at 11000 Owings Mills Blvd. since its opening in May of 1999.

Susan’s daughter Courtney is often behind the cash register greeting customers with a smile and she and manager Sal are favorites with many, according to the more than 180 Facebook comments, more than 250 “Likes” and more than 130 shares racked up since the announcement.

“Susan Leeming you have so much to be proud of — the success of your restaurant (not easy in our part of town), raising a kind beautiful daughter and taking great care of your employees, friends, community and family. And you made it all look easy!” wrote Michelle Mahon. “I wish you only the best in your new chapter.”

In her letter, Leeming wrote that opening the bagel shop 20 years ago was something she “had always dreamed of.”

“Thankfully, the business was a success from the moment I opened the door,” she wrote about working in a field she had grown up in. “There are so many memories and stories and so many beautiful people I have had the privilege to meet along the way, many of whom I am proud to call my friends, many I consider family.”

She said she was looking forward to spending more time with her family, including the daughter for whom the café is named.

“My love for this community is a lot like a bagel — there is no real beginning or end,” she wrote. “I thank you for making my dreams come true and Courtney and I will miss every one of you. Wishing you all the best in 2019 and beyond.”

singram@midatlanticmedia.com