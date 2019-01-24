On January 23, 2019, Rubin Rosner, beloved husband of the late Judith Ann Rosner (nee Barron); cherished father of Paulette (Michael) Baron, Joanne (Michael) Cohen and Joel (late Kathy) Rosner; dear son of the late Bessie and Isadore Rosner; devoted brother of the late William (Betty) Rosner, Sonya (Jerome) Baum and Albert (Marian) Rosner; loving grandfather of Hannah and Zach Baron, Brady, Alex and Sarah Cohen and Brett, Madison and Ashley Rosner; adored special friend of Marian Levy.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 27, at 11 a.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. In mourning at 10 Breezy Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with services each evening at 7:30 p.m. Then on Wednesday and Thursday at 11517 Ridge Mist Terrace, Potomac, MD 20854.