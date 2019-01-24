On January 23, 2019, Sylvia Marcus (nee Tarlow), devoted wife of the late Julian Marcus; beloved mother of Dr. Stuart (Carole) Marcus, Jerry (Lisa) Marcus, and Joy (Dr. David) Simon; dear sister of David (Evelyn) Tarlow and the late Irvin Tarlow; adored grandmother of 10; cherished great-grandmother of nine.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 24, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at One Slade Avenue, Unit 804, Pikesville, MD 21208, Thursday with Mincha/Maariv at 5 p.m,, Friday through 2 p.m. with a service at 7 a.m,, Saturday 7:30 p.m. through 10 p.m, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon, with a service at 8 a.m. Shiva will continue in Israel Monday evening through Wednesday morning at the residence of her son Jerry Marcus.