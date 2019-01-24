On January 23, 2019, Gerald Sagel, beloved father of Dr. Jeffrey Scott (Sharon Beth) Sagel, Julie Kate (Christopher Brian) Harvey and Elizabeth Tracey (Michael Nicholas) Nastos; loving grandfather of Rachel Chaya, Rebecca Mira, Noah Israel, Shayna Ariel, Jesse Simcha, Daniel Henoch, Nisa Yocheved, Joshua Ephraim and Daphna Leah Sagel, Liza Becca and Chase Christopher Harvey, Adam Nicholas, Annie Leigh, Jordan Demi and Brett Garrett Nastos; devoted son of the late Anne and Bernard Sagel.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 25, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company, 40 E. Sudbrook Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. In mourning at 5 Evan Way, Pikesville, MD 21208.