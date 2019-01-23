Parents of Alleged Krawatsky Victims to File Counterclaims

The lawyer representing parents of three boys who were allegedly sexually abused by Rabbi Shmuel Krawatsky while attending Camp Shoresh in Frederick in 2015 said Monday that the parents would be filing counterclaims against the rabbi and others in response to an October 2018 lawsuit made against them by Krawatsky and his wife.

“On Feb. 19 we will be filing our counterclaims against Rabbi K, [Shoresh Director] Dave Finkelstein and other Jewish entities that failed to hold Rabbi K accountable for his actions,” said Jonathan Little, the attorney for the parents of the three boys. “I think it is important for the Baltimore community to know that there are more boys accusing Rabbi K of abuse than Rabbi K sued in his frivolous lawsuit.”

Under Maryland civil procedure rules, the counterclaim is to be filed 30 days after a scheduling hearing, which took place Jan. 18 and set filing and pretrial deadlines. The suit filed by the Krawatskys will have a status hearing on Aug. 2 and settlement/pretrial hearing on Aug. 23.

After a story regarding the alleged abuse was published in the New York Jewish Week on Jan. 17, 2018, Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, where Krawatsky was a middle school Judaic studies teacher, fired him. (He subsequently resigned from leading a teen minyan at Suburban Orthodox Congregation Toras Chaim.)

On Jan. 30, 2018, Krawatsky and his wife, Shira Krawatsky, filed a $520 million lawsuit that included 57 counts against the parents and victim advocate Chaim Levin, including defamation, invasion of privacy, interfering with Rabbi Krawatsky’s ability to work and inflicting emotional distress. The lawsuit also requested an injunction to stop “defamatory and harassing actions” against Krawatsky, which were causing him to suffer “great emotional distress” and economic harm. The Krawatskys requested a jury trial.

But that suit was dismissed in September 2018 because it was filed in federal court instead of state court. When the case was filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Oct. 16, 2018, it included two more defendants: New York Jewish Week and Hannah Dreyfus, the reporter who wrote the story.

Little called the rabbi’s October lawsuit an “attempt to muddy the waters and divert the greater Baltimore community’s attention away from protecting vulnerable children.”

When the federal suit was filed last January, Christopher M. Rolle, attorney for the Krawatskys, said that Krawatsky “states emphatically that he is innocent of the allegations discussed in the article.”

singram@midatlanticmedia.com