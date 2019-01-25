Ner Israel, Stevenson Partner on Medical/Health Grad Degrees

Ner Israel Rabbinical College in Pikesville and Stevenson University in Owings Mills are collaborating on a new degree pathway for Ner Israel students who wish to pursue graduate studies in medicine and health fields.

The two-year program will allow Ner Israel students to complete a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies with a pre-med focus and minor in medical humanities at Stevenson while accommodating their studies at Ner Israel.

“Ner Israel wishes to express appreciation to President Elliot Hirshman and the entire Stevenson University staff for creating a program that will be beneficial to our students who wish to pursue careers in the health professions,” Rabbi Sheftel Neuberger, president of Ner Israel Rabbinical College, said in a statement. “We take pride in our ability to provide Stevenson with students who are motivated and excited to undertake a dual program. They bring research and critical-thinking skills as well as the ethical principles that come from Talmudic studies.”

Hirshman called the agree- ment an “innovative partnership” allowing students to take advantage of the best of both institutions.

“The students will earn a B.A. in Talmudic studies from Ner Israel and a B.S. in interdisciplinary studies from Stevenson,” he said. “The students will also benefit from our pre-health advising, career preparation focus and internships that will set the stage for graduate education.”

Students will complete healthcare field internships and courses on ethics and humanities. Ner Israel also has agreements with Johns Hopkins University, UMBC and Touro University, an online program.

