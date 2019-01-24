You Should Know… Sarah David

After reading a list Sarah David’s past and present job titles, you might be surprised to learn she is only 33.

By age 28, David earned a bachelor’s from Johns Hopkins University, a master’s from Queen’s University Belfast in Ireland and a law degree from University of Maryland. She’s put those degrees to good use, and is currently working as the senior assistant prosecutor at the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor.

Growing up in Pikesville, David’s family went to Chizuk Amuno Congregation. Now a Towson resident, David, her husband, Glenn Gordon, and 2-year-old son, Cyrus, are members of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. She credits her family’s community-driven Jewish lifestyle for inspiring her to spend much of her time outside of work volunteering.

A recent project began last year, after her grandfather, a World War II veteran, passed away. David started the Thank You Notes for Veterans Project, which partners with government agencies, schools and nonprofits to send thank-you notes to veterans living in veteran’s housing across the state. In its first year, the project sent out 1,000 notes.

How did you start you career as a prosecutor?

When I graduated college and completed my master’s program in Ireland, I came back and worked for the New York City Police Department in their counter-terrorism division. Then I went to law school, did a clerkship, and was a prosecutor for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office. I left there to be Senator Zirkin’s chief of staff, and am now back to prosecuting, but with a different office. I’m the senior assistant prosecutor at the Maryland office of the state prosecutor. The state prosecutor has a statewide jurisdiction over political corruption, election laws, things like that.

Tell us about what you do with JVC.

I’m on the board of the Jewish Volunteer Connection, through The Associated. Through that, I have a VolunTeam, which I’ve had for three years. It’s at the Harambee Center in Sandtown-Winchester. We do all sorts of programming for the kids at the center including mentoring, job site visits, all different kinds of projects. I’ve been doing that since I was in the city prosecuting. It’s a project that is very near and dear to my heart. I love working with those kids.

Is there a connection between your professional career and your volunteering?

When I was working in the city, I had case assignments in the area where the center is, it was called Kids Safe Zone at the time. When I’d go out there with JVC, it resonated with me that this is an area I was seeing from a criminal component and I wanted to contribute in any way I could to adding resources to the community. That’s what sparked the project.

What connections can you draw between those things and Judaism?

Both of my parents are very involved in different aspects of Judaism. My father more in the intellectual aspect, and my mother has been very involved with The Associated. They’ve set a wonderful example of leading a full Jewish life, which means engaging with your community and engaging the intellectual, social and ritual aspects. I have a 2-year-old son now. I read Torah at Baltimore Hebrew, and I try to do things as much as I can that reinforce the facets of my Judaism onto him because they brought that to me.

Your job sounds strenuous, what brings you to volunteer after such a long day?

You have to make time for things that are important. I think that part of how I see my role in this world is to be an active part of the community and give back to the community. I’m lucky to have a supportive spouse and family in the area. I also include my son in a lot of volunteering efforts when I can.

What are some of your passions outside of your job volunteer work?

I am a huge Johns Hopkins Lacrosse fan. I’ve been to almost every home game since I was 6 years old. My husband, who is also a lawyer, and I are avid travelers. We’re trying to see the Seven Wonders of the World. We’ve seen five of them.

Which haven’t you seen?

We haven’t seen the Great Wall of China or Christ the Redeemer in Brazil. Now with the little one, it’s harder to get on those long flights.

